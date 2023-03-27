See Every Eye-Popping Look On The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

By Kelly Fisher

March 27, 2023

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet was packed with dazzling looks and eye-popping wardrobe pieces as some of the evening’s biggest stars arrived at at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Some celebs turned heads in shimmering gowns, stunning accent pieces and vibrant colors and patterns to attend the show in L.A. on Monday evening (March 27). Can’t-miss highlights include 2023 Icon Award Recipient, P!NK, actor and iHeartRadio personality Mario Lopez, country artist and podcast host Jana Kramer (accompanied by her new boyfriend, Scottish former soccer star Allan Russell), Best New Pop Artist nominee Jax, artist and YouTube personality Todrick Hall, Mexican Artist of the Year nominees Grupo Firme, and tons of other celebrities whose style captivated everyone at this year’s red carpet. Keep up with a list of winners throughout the evening here, and see some of the most unforgettable fashion moments on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet below.

Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu. 

1 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Lenny Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
H.E.R.
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
(L-R) Willow Sage Hart, P!NK, and Jameson Hart
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Ice Spice
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
(L-R) Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson and James Maslow of Big Time Rush
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Doja Cat
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Danielle Ruhl
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
(L-R) Reeve Powers, Nick Santino, and Austin Scates of Beach Weather
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Becky G
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Priscilla Block
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Joey Sasso
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Jackie Aina
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Madison Beer
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Elvie Shane
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Nyma Tang
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Angelo Kritikos
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Christen Dominique
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
(L-R) Christen Dominique, Nyma Tang, Jackie Aina, Phillip Picardi, and Olivia Perez
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Olivia Perez
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Phillip Picardi
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Any Gabrielly
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Larry Gaiters
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
(L-R) Matt Walst and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Kid Culture
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Justin Tranter
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
(L-R) Alex Trejo, Jerrod Flusche, Giovannie Yanez, Chance Bannister, and Milton Toles of Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Grupo Firme
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Mariah Angeliq
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
(L-R) Zoe Ferguson, Markell Washington, Rachel Levin, Monica Kran, Francis Roberts, and Dillian The Celebrity
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Jax
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
SleazyWorld Go
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Valentine
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Todrick Hall
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Jessika
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Toosii
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Jacoby Shaddix and Jerry Horton of Papa Roach
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Joel McHale
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Joel McHale and Vella Lovell
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Vella Lovell
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Meghan King
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Donna Farizan
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Benson Boone
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Lloyd Wakefield
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Any Gabrielly
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Em Beihold
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Dom Fenison and Chanel West Coast
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Coco Jones
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Ashlee Keating
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Nikki Glaser
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Lindsay Hubbard
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Anabel Englund
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Nuno Bettencourt
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Muni Long and Masimba Chibanda
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Flavor Flav
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 64
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk
Nicole Scherzinger
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.