See Every Eye-Popping Look On The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet was packed with dazzling looks and eye-popping wardrobe pieces as some of the evening’s biggest stars arrived at at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Some celebs turned heads in shimmering gowns, stunning accent pieces and vibrant colors and patterns to attend the show in L.A. on Monday evening (March 27). Can’t-miss highlights include 2023 Icon Award Recipient, P!NK, actor and iHeartRadio personality Mario Lopez, country artist and podcast host Jana Kramer (accompanied by her new boyfriend, Scottish former soccer star Allan Russell), Best New Pop Artist nominee Jax, artist and YouTube personality Todrick Hall, Mexican Artist of the Year nominees Grupo Firme, and tons of other celebrities whose style captivated everyone at this year’s red carpet. Keep up with a list of winners throughout the evening here, and see some of the most unforgettable fashion moments on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet below.

Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu.