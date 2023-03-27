The Strangest House In California Has A Mysterious Reputation

By Logan DeLoye

March 27, 2023

Surreal bending stair
Photo: Stone RF

What would you consider to be an element of "strange" design within the topic of architecture? Though "strange" is an opinion, there are some houses designed with a flair so unusual that one cannot help but to stare in surprise. These properties possess a unique quality that is often unseen elsewhere. Wether it be a twisted, spiraling staircase, a peculiar color palette, or an odd shaped exterior, something about this space allows it to stand out as one of the strangest homes in the entire country. A mysterious history can also give a property a strange reputation, and that is surely the case for the strangest home in California.

According to Readers Digest, the strangest house in all of California is the Winchester House located in San Jose.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the Winchester House:

"With the word mystery in its name, the Winchester House has a good reason for its reputation. Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester Rifle fortune, continued construction on this house after her husband and infant child had passed with the purpose of creating a mystery. A psychic had told her that her family died because the spirits of the people who died by Winchester rifles were angry; by continuing to add rooms and wings to her home, she could give these spirits a place to go. Sarah believed that the confusing passageways that turned on themselves and staircases that led nowhere would confuse and trap the evil spirits."

For a continued list of the strangest houses across the country, and a photo of the Winchester House, visit rd.com/the-strangest-house-in-each-state/.

