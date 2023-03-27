Watch Kelly Clarkson Join Forces With P!NK To Deliver Powerful Duet
By Kelly Fisher
March 28, 2023
Kelly Clarkson kicked off a powerful cover of one of P!NK’s biggest smash-hits of her career during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday evening (March 27). P!NK took it up a notch, however, when she joined Clarkson for a stunning duet.
The two powerhouse artists teamed up on the Los Angeles stage for a rendition of “Just Give Me a Reason,” which P!NK released in 2012: “Just give me a reason, just a little bit's enough/ Just a second we're not broken just bent and we can learn to love again/ I never stop, you're still written in the scars on my heart/ You're not broken just bent and we can learn to love again.”
The duet happened during a tribute medley to P!NK, who kicked off the show and received the 2023 Icon Award for her epic, decades-long career packed with tons of fan-favorite anthems (she delivered a moving speech on stage as she accepted the honor). Clarkson, declaring herself a longtime fan of the TRUSTFALL superstar, introduced P!NK ahead of the tribute performance on the Dolby Theater stage. The pair’s onstage collaboration comes after previous, chill-worthy duets on The Kelly Clarkson Show (including P!NK’s “All I Know So Far,” and “What About Us” on the original American Idol champ’s daytime talk show).
Before performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Clarkson kicked off the day by announcing her exclusive Las Vegas engagement this year, bearing the same name as her soon-to-release album, Chemistry. Clarkson is gearing up to perform 10 exclusive shows over the summer, beginning in late July.
“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am” Clarkson said in a video on Sunday (March 26). “The album is called Chemistry. I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”
Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu.