Before performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Clarkson kicked off the day by announcing her exclusive Las Vegas engagement this year, bearing the same name as her soon-to-release album, Chemistry. Clarkson is gearing up to perform 10 exclusive shows over the summer, beginning in late July.

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am” Clarkson said in a video on Sunday (March 26). “The album is called Chemistry. I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry,’ ‘I’m sad’ — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship.”

Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu.