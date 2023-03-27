P!NK Wows The Crowd With Acrobatic Performance Of 'TRUSTFALL'
By Sarah Tate
March 28, 2023
P!NK definitely knows how to put on a show, and her performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards was no exception.
The superstar performer opened up the show with a truly incredible acrobatic performance of "TRUSTFALL," from her album of the same name. As she belted out the hopeful lyrics about taking a chance, the performers in the back repeatedly bounced around onstage on giant trampolines in front of colorful changing background visuals.
Keeping up with the theme of the upbeat song, she even performed a trust fall of her very own, wowing the crowd as she dropped backwards from a platform into the waiting arms of her backup dancers.
P!NK is getting ready to hit the road for both her global Summer Carnival Tour and the TRUSTFALL Tour, the latter of which kicks off in October based on her latest album of the same name. She revealed that the collection of songs run the emotional gamut, including the dance song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" dedicated to her late father.
"I oscillate between hope and despair, love and rage, and many kinds of tears these days," she said in a press release. "I see us all living and breathing and struggling. I taste your fear because it is my own. But no matter what or how or why, I will dance with you through all of it."
Relive this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17 on Hulu.