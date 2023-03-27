P!NK Wows The Crowd With Acrobatic Performance Of 'TRUSTFALL'

By Sarah Tate

March 28, 2023

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

P!NK definitely knows how to put on a show, and her performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards was no exception.

The superstar performer opened up the show with a truly incredible acrobatic performance of "TRUSTFALL," from her album of the same name. As she belted out the hopeful lyrics about taking a chance, the performers in the back repeatedly bounced around onstage on giant trampolines in front of colorful changing background visuals.

Keeping up with the theme of the upbeat song, she even performed a trust fall of her very own, wowing the crowd as she dropped backwards from a platform into the waiting arms of her backup dancers.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023
Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

P!NK is getting ready to hit the road for both her global Summer Carnival Tour and the TRUSTFALL Tour, the latter of which kicks off in October based on her latest album of the same name. She revealed that the collection of songs run the emotional gamut, including the dance song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" dedicated to her late father.

"I oscillate between hope and despair, love and rage, and many kinds of tears these days," she said in a press release. "I see us all living and breathing and struggling. I taste your fear because it is my own. But no matter what or how or why, I will dance with you through all of it."

Relive this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17 on Hulu.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images
P!nk
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.