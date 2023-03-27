P!NK Wows The Crowd With Acrobatic Performance Of 'TRUSTFALL'

P!NK definitely knows how to put on a show, and her performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards was no exception.

The superstar performer opened up the show with a truly incredible acrobatic performance of "TRUSTFALL," from her album of the same name. As she belted out the hopeful lyrics about taking a chance, the performers in the back repeatedly bounced around onstage on giant trampolines in front of colorful changing background visuals.

Keeping up with the theme of the upbeat song, she even performed a trust fall of her very own, wowing the crowd as she dropped backwards from a platform into the waiting arms of her backup dancers.