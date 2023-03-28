Swifties Share Best Songs For A Bathroom Break During 3-Hour 'Eras Tour'

By Dani Medina

March 28, 2023

Taylor Swift's more-than-three-hour setlist for the "Eras Tour" has Swifties sharing tips for what we all wanna know: When's the best time to use the bathroom? While the short answer is that there isn't, sometimes you don't have a choice!

Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office shared the hack they heard: "A girl said that she and her friend went to get merch during the 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' and she was like, 'You can judge me all you want. That's when there was no lines.'" Co-host Ria Ciuffo added that this was "pretty smart" since "If you go to the bathroom during one song, you might miss multiple. But if you go to the bathroom during 'All Too Well,' you're only gonna miss a little bit of that song."

A new trend on TikTok has Swifties sharing what T-Swift tracks they recommend to skip to run to the restroom.

"If you really need to go, I would say the best time is right after 'Enchanted,' like when she's walking off the stage in her beautiful princess gorgeous ball gown. Run up the stairs, go to the bathroom then, because there's a long interlude right before Red," one TikTok user said. "I ran back down and I missed like 6 seconds of '22,' like while I was running down the stairs and it was great." The same user added, "If you really have to go, don't hold it because the Midnights section is so dance-y that you don't wanna be, like, standing there crossing your legs thinking about how bad you have to pee."

The comments under her video had a few more recommendations: Going between "Lover" and "Fearless" or immediately after "All Too Well." "Bad Blood" and "anything from evermore" were a few other suggestions, but it seems like those were more of a personal preference than a life hack.

Another fan commented on a different TikTok saying she went to the restroom after the opening act and before Taylor came on stage "and it worked out perfectly." Another fan added that you have about 25 minutes to pull this off.

On the flip side, some Swifties said absolutely not to missing a single beat of the tour.

"So I'm going next month and I would rather piss my rhinestone-fringed pants than miss a moment of this tour. And I will," one user said. Other fans felt the same way and jokingly commented that they would rather wear a diaper or get a catheter than miss the show.

Good luck out there — and please remember to stay hydrated and safe. ❤️

Here's a look at the "Eras Tour" setlist:

  1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
  2. Cruel Summer
  3. The Man
  4. You Need To Calm Down
  5. Lover
  6. The Archer
  7. Fearless
  8. You Belong With Me
  9. Love Story
  10. tis the damn season
  11. willow
  12. marjorie
  13. champagne problems
  14. tolerate it
  15. …Ready For It?
  16. Delicate
  17. Don’t Blame Me
  18. Look What You Made Me Do
  19. Enchanted
  20. 22
  21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  22. I Knew You Were Trouble
  23. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
  24. invisible string
  25. betty
  26. the last great american dynasty
  27. august
  28. illicit affairs
  29. my tears ricochet
  30. cardigan
  31. Style
  32. Blank Space
  33. Shake It Off
  34. Wildest Dreams
  35. Bad Blood
  36. Surprise song
  37. Surprise song
  38. Lavender Haze
  39. Anti-Hero
  40. Midnight Rain
  41. Vigilante Shit
  42. Bejeweled
  43. Mastermind
  44. Karma
Taylor Swift
