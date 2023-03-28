A new trend on TikTok has Swifties sharing what T-Swift tracks they recommend to skip to run to the restroom.

"If you really need to go, I would say the best time is right after 'Enchanted,' like when she's walking off the stage in her beautiful princess gorgeous ball gown. Run up the stairs, go to the bathroom then, because there's a long interlude right before Red," one TikTok user said. "I ran back down and I missed like 6 seconds of '22,' like while I was running down the stairs and it was great." The same user added, "If you really have to go, don't hold it because the Midnights section is so dance-y that you don't wanna be, like, standing there crossing your legs thinking about how bad you have to pee."

The comments under her video had a few more recommendations: Going between "Lover" and "Fearless" or immediately after "All Too Well." "Bad Blood" and "anything from evermore" were a few other suggestions, but it seems like those were more of a personal preference than a life hack.

Another fan commented on a different TikTok saying she went to the restroom after the opening act and before Taylor came on stage "and it worked out perfectly." Another fan added that you have about 25 minutes to pull this off.