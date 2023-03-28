Swifties Share Best Songs For A Bathroom Break During 3-Hour 'Eras Tour'
By Dani Medina
March 28, 2023
Taylor Swift's more-than-three-hour setlist for the "Eras Tour" has Swifties sharing tips for what we all wanna know: When's the best time to use the bathroom? While the short answer is that there isn't, sometimes you don't have a choice!
Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office shared the hack they heard: "A girl said that she and her friend went to get merch during the 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' and she was like, 'You can judge me all you want. That's when there was no lines.'" Co-host Ria Ciuffo added that this was "pretty smart" since "If you go to the bathroom during one song, you might miss multiple. But if you go to the bathroom during 'All Too Well,' you're only gonna miss a little bit of that song."
A new trend on TikTok has Swifties sharing what T-Swift tracks they recommend to skip to run to the restroom.
"If you really need to go, I would say the best time is right after 'Enchanted,' like when she's walking off the stage in her beautiful princess gorgeous ball gown. Run up the stairs, go to the bathroom then, because there's a long interlude right before Red," one TikTok user said. "I ran back down and I missed like 6 seconds of '22,' like while I was running down the stairs and it was great." The same user added, "If you really have to go, don't hold it because the Midnights section is so dance-y that you don't wanna be, like, standing there crossing your legs thinking about how bad you have to pee."
The comments under her video had a few more recommendations: Going between "Lover" and "Fearless" or immediately after "All Too Well." "Bad Blood" and "anything from evermore" were a few other suggestions, but it seems like those were more of a personal preference than a life hack.
Another fan commented on a different TikTok saying she went to the restroom after the opening act and before Taylor came on stage "and it worked out perfectly." Another fan added that you have about 25 minutes to pull this off.
@haleybiemiller
#stitch with @itsbecomeawholething best time for eras tour bathroom break if you really have to go! #erastour #erastourtips♬ Bejeweled - Taylor Swift
On the flip side, some Swifties said absolutely not to missing a single beat of the tour.
"So I'm going next month and I would rather piss my rhinestone-fringed pants than miss a moment of this tour. And I will," one user said. Other fans felt the same way and jokingly commented that they would rather wear a diaper or get a catheter than miss the show.
Good luck out there — and please remember to stay hydrated and safe. ❤️
Here's a look at the "Eras Tour" setlist:
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need To Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- tis the damn season
- willow
- marjorie
- champagne problems
- tolerate it
- …Ready For It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- invisible string
- betty
- the last great american dynasty
- august
- illicit affairs
- my tears ricochet
- cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Surprise song
- Surprise song
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma