California Town Named Smallest Town In The Entire State

If you travel just beyond the beaten path, you may find something worth exploring. Past the city lights, traffic, and hustle and bustle of the crowds, you will find a tiny little nook of a place that few people call home. Perhaps, you will come across a small flower shop, a cafe that sits four next to a bar that has become a town landmark, or a little creek that flows past a wooden bench with names carved into the planks. A place where everyone knows everyone and time seems slower. The smallest town in California used to follow this storyline, but has since turned into an "industrial wasteland."

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the smallest town in all of California is Vernon. 110 residents inhabit this tiny town.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the smallest town in the entire state:

"The Golden State has many adorable small towns to spend an afternoon wandering around—unfortunately, the smallest municipality by population (110 residents) is not one of them. The town of Vernon outside of Los Angeles has been called an “industrial wasteland,” has been linked to corruption and pollution, and was even reportedly the inspiration for a season of HBO’s True Detective. But in the late 19th century, Vernon was actually an area of beauty, filled with citrus trees and roses. These are the quirkiest cities in every state."

For a full list of the smallest towns across the country visit rd.com.