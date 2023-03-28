Some of America's most memorable dishes are served during breakfast time. From chicken and waffles to eggs Benedict and classic platters, you can hardly go wrong with these meals. Luckily, there are plenty of eateries dedicated to feeding Americans breakfast faves. Sometimes, they even put their own spin on these dishes or hyperfocus on one, like pancakes or sandwiches.

That's why LoveFood found every state's top breakfast joint. The website states, "Whether you’re looking for a quick coffee and croissant before work, feeling hungry after a long night shift, or rounding off an indulgent weekend, here’s where to get the best breakfast near you."

Onefold was named Colorado's best breakfast joint! Here's why it was chosen:

"A cute breakfast and lunch place with a menu that reflects a number of diverse cultural influences, Onefold has two locations – one in Uptown, and one in Union station. Its breakfast burrito is a hearty tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican cheese, duck fat-fried potatoes, pork green chili, and bacon, chorizo, or sausage. The congee, a savory rice porridge topped with duck confit, a poached egg, scallions, ginger and chili oil, will keep you full until lunch."