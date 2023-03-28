Colorado Restaurant Named Best Breakfast Joint In The State

By Zuri Anderson

March 28, 2023

Pancakes with banana, strawberry and blueberry served in a cafe for breakfast, high angle view
Photo: Getty Images

Some of America's most memorable dishes are served during breakfast time. From chicken and waffles to eggs Benedict and classic platters, you can hardly go wrong with these meals. Luckily, there are plenty of eateries dedicated to feeding Americans breakfast faves. Sometimes, they even put their own spin on these dishes or hyperfocus on one, like pancakes or sandwiches.

That's why LoveFood found every state's top breakfast joint. The website states, "Whether you’re looking for a quick coffee and croissant before work, feeling hungry after a long night shift, or rounding off an indulgent weekend, here’s where to get the best breakfast near you."

Onefold was named Colorado's best breakfast joint! Here's why it was chosen:

"A cute breakfast and lunch place with a menu that reflects a number of diverse cultural influences, Onefold has two locations – one in Uptown, and one in Union station. Its breakfast burrito is a hearty tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, Mexican cheese, duck fat-fried potatoes, pork green chili, and bacon, chorizo, or sausage. The congee, a savory rice porridge topped with duck confit, a poached egg, scallions, ginger and chili oil, will keep you full until lunch."

You can find Onefold at 1420 E 18th Ave. in Denver.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on LoveFood's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.