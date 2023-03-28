Lucky Texas Resident Becomes Instant Millionaire With Lottery Win

One lucky Texas resident became an instant millionaire overnight after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

The Porter resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Jackpot Millions scratch-off game, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (March 28). The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased their winning ticket at BP Food Store at 23077 FM 1314 Road in Porter. This was the first of four top prizes to be claimed in this game.

In more Texas lottery news, another Texas resident walked away with a $1 million prize last week after claiming a winning $1,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket. They purchased the ticket at 7-Eleven at 700 W. Interstate Highway 20 in Arlington. There are two more prizes left in this game to be claimed.

The week before, two more Texans became millionaires after claiming winning lottery tickets. A Nevada resident won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. They purchased the winning ticket at Mo's Exxon at 411 Highway 78 in Lavon. Furthermore, A resident from Laredo is also $1 million richer after claiming a winning Ca$h Blowout scratch-off ticket. The winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at H-E-B at 19337 McDonald St. in Lytle.