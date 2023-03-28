The Strangest House In Nebraska Has A Spooky Past

By Logan DeLoye

March 28, 2023

Low Angle View Of Building Against Cloudy Sky
Photo: EyeEm

What would you consider to be an element of "strange" design within the topic of architecture? Though "strange" is an opinion, there are some houses designed with a flair so unusual that one cannot help but to stare in surprise. These properties possess a unique quality that is often unseen elsewhere. Wether it be a twisted, spiraling staircase, a peculiar color palette, or an odd shaped exterior, something about this space allows it to stand out as one of the strangest homes in the entire country. A mysterious history can also give a property a strange reputation, and that is surely the case for the strangest home in Nebraska.

According to Readers Digest, the strangest house in all of Nebraska is the Captain Bailey House located in Brownville.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the Captain Bailey House:

"The Captain Bailey House doesn’t appear unusual from the outside but it’s inside where the strangeness starts. Captain Bailey was a Civil War captain who lived in the house in Brownville, Nebraska until he was poisoned by a jealous neighbor, according to the legend. To this day people believe the doors in the house will not stay closed because the house is haunted by Captain Bailey."

For a continued list of the strangest houses across the country, and a photo of the Captain Bailey House, visit rd.com/the-strangest-house-in-each-state/.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.