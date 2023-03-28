Time Is Running Out For Texas Lottery Winner To Claim Life-Changing Prize

It's happening again, y'all.

A Texas Lottery ticket purchased last fall is set to expire in less than a month if it goes unclaimed, officials announced Tuesday (March 28). The winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Tiger Mart at 3070 N.E. Loop 286 in Paris on October 22, 2022. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (19-25-48-55-60), but not the red Powerball number (18).

The deadline to claim the winning lottery ticket is April 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. local time. If this is your ticket, you can stop by any Texas Lottery claim center or mail in the winning ticket and claim form to the Texas Lottery Commission. It must be postmarked by April 20. Here's the address:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

"We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center. We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires," Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said in a news release.

Lottery winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winning tickets. If the ticket goes unclaimed, which already happened earlier this year, the prize goes back to the state for programs authorized for the Texas Legislature.