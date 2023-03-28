Willie McGinest Sued Over Restaurant Fight; Alleged Cause Revealed

NFL legend Willie McGinest is being sued over an incident that took place at a Los Angeles bar in December, which reportedly stemmed from a man making a comment about his college team, the USC Trojans, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday (March 27).

Blake Adams, who filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles county earlier this month, said he was attacked by McGinest after he asked the former Trojans star about USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, its most recent at the time.

"Why the f*** are you talking to me?!" Adams alleged McGinest said to him.

Adams claimed that McGinest walked away before "suddenly" reappearing and approaching him moments later. The former Super Bowl champion allegedly threatened Adams, to which he responded that he was "just a fan trying to say hello."

"McGinest suddenly, unprovoked and without reason punched [Adams] in the face," the suit stated.

In December, TMZ Sports shared video footage recorded at the Delilah in West Hollywood on December 9, which showed McGinest and seveal other men in his group throw punches at a man who was sitting at a table.