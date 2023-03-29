Chicago Couple Forced To Pay Red Light Ticket That Was Not Theirs

A Chicago couple is being forced to pay a red light ticket that allegedly should not have been charged to them in the first place. According to WGN9, Steve Stallings and his wife Celeste Galizia received a red light ticket for $100 in the mail four months ago, and the license plate attached to the violation did not match their vehicle.

“It’s clearly not ours. We weren’t there or nothing. It’s got a Kansas City Chiefs decal on it and we wouldn’t own one of those. We’re completely innocent, yet they want us to jump through hoops.” Galizia told WGN9 that they have tried to settle the matter with the City of Chicago, but nothing is being done about it.

“We’ve proven to them that this was not the license plate, yet nobody’s responding. But this case should be closed, and we should not have to pay the fine." When the couple received the ticket in the mail, they appealed it, and the judge denied it. After that, they sent proof to the state Department of Finance who "refused" the proof and sent it right back to them. The fine has since been increased to $200 and was sent into collections.