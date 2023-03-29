GloRilla Says Aaliyah Inspired Her New Collaboration With Tommy Hilfiger
By Tony M. Centeno
March 29, 2023
GloRilla is channeling her love for the late Aaliyah in her new fashion collaboration.
On Tuesday, March 28, Big Glo announced her new venture with Tommy Hilfiger's Tommy Jeans and London-based streetwear brand Aries. In an Instagram post, the "Tomorrow" rapper debuted a few outfits from the upcoming collection, which is set to arrive on Friday. The first look appears to resemble a past fit worn by the late Aaliyah, who was also a model for Tommy Hilfiger during the height of the brand's reign within the Hip-Hop community. In a recent interview with Paper magazine, GloRilla shared why Aaliyah inspired her to take on the new deal.
“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla said. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”
“I feel highly favored, because it could have been anyone else but me,” she continued. “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.”
Her new deal with Tommy Hilfiger is just the latest achievement she's garnered since the Memphis native made an impact on the rap game last year. After dropping her debut EP and earning a Grammy nomination, the CMG signee also claimed the award for Best New Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards along with Latto. Her new award comes just two weeks after she shared the bonus edition of her Anyways, Life's Great.. EP. The project features new collaborations with Lil Durk, Trina and more.