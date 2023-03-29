GloRilla Says Aaliyah Inspired Her New Collaboration With Tommy Hilfiger

“I’m a big Aaliyah fan, and I love what she did with them,” GloRilla said. “I’m part of keeping a legacy going.”



“I feel highly favored, because it could have been anyone else but me,” she continued. “I gotta make sure I keep it going. Memphis is getting the notoriety it deserves.”



Her new deal with Tommy Hilfiger is just the latest achievement she's garnered since the Memphis native made an impact on the rap game last year. After dropping her debut EP and earning a Grammy nomination, the CMG signee also claimed the award for Best New Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards along with Latto. Her new award comes just two weeks after she shared the bonus edition of her Anyways, Life's Great.. EP. The project features new collaborations with Lil Durk, Trina and more.

