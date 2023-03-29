Melissa Joan Hart Led Kids To Safety Following Nashville School Shooting
By Sarah Tate
March 29, 2023
Melissa Joan Hart broke down in tears as she described helping young children to safety following the deadly shooting at a private school in Nashville on Monday (March 27).
In an emotional video shared to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 28), the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star recounted the moment she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, helped a group of children who were fleeing the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills after a suspect shot and killed six people, including three 9-year-old children.
The pair were driving to their children's school nearby for conferences when they saw children running away from The Covenant School.
"We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," Hart said through tears. "So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get (to) their teachers ... We helped a mom reunite with her children."
"I just – I don't know what to say anymore," she said. "Enough is enough. And just pray. Pray for the families."
Hart, Wilkerson and their children — Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10 — relocated to Tennessee from Connecticut, where they lived near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown that was the site of another tragic school shooting in 2012 that killed 26 people, mostly children, per NBC News.
"So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity," she said, adding, "Luckily, we are all OK."
Three children and three adult staff members were killed on Monday (March 27) when a shooter, identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, shot their way into The Covenant School in Green Hills and went on a rampage before being fatally shot by officers. The six victims include Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kenney and Hallie Scruggs, all 9 years old, as well as 61-year-old custodian Michael Hill, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and 60-year-old head of school Katherine Koonce.