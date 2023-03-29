Melissa Joan Hart Led Kids To Safety Following Nashville School Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart broke down in tears as she described helping young children to safety following the deadly shooting at a private school in Nashville on Monday (March 27).

In an emotional video shared to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 28), the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star recounted the moment she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, helped a group of children who were fleeing the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills after a suspect shot and killed six people, including three 9-year-old children.

The pair were driving to their children's school nearby for conferences when they saw children running away from The Covenant School.

"We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," Hart said through tears. "So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get (to) their teachers ... We helped a mom reunite with her children."