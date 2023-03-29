New Renderings Of Proposed MLB Stadium Released
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2023
A design firm released renderings of the Kansas City Royals' upcoming new stadium, which would stretch over I-670 and be located at the site of the old Kansas City Star printing pavilion, KCTV reports.
Mammoth Design Director David Folsom, a Kansas City native, shared the concepts, which he claimed were an homage to both the city and baseball. The renderings included recycled copper from the former Kansas City Star building, a brick facade based on the style of the West Bottoms stockyards, the curved seating bowl matching the current setup of Kauffman Stadium and a U-shaped section inspired by the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park and the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards.
For Mammoth Design Director David Folsom, creating a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals was a passion project, dream come true, and homage to baseball’s rich history all at once.— Mammoth (@MammothBuilt) March 28, 2023
The @Royals have initial plans in place to bring the hometown team https://t.co/YGdHOw2R2l… pic.twitter.com/c4toisTGAG
“Altogether, it’s a timeless ballpark design, woven into its city, with all the history of yesterday and the features of tomorrow. Craftsman quality. Anchored to place. A city like this one deserves no less,” Mammoth said in a statement obtained by KCTV.
The Royals have publicly stated their intention to build a new, $2 billion stadium and ballpark district in the heart of Kansas City, with several locations in consideration, as their current lease agreement is set to expire in Jackson County in 2030. The franchise moved to its current home, Kauffman Stadium in 1973, having previously spent four seasons at Municipal Stadium (1969-72).