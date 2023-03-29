New Renderings Of Proposed MLB Stadium Released

A design firm released renderings of the Kansas City Royals' upcoming new stadium, which would stretch over I-670 and be located at the site of the old Kansas City Star printing pavilion, KCTV reports.

Mammoth Design Director David Folsom, a Kansas City native, shared the concepts, which he claimed were an homage to both the city and baseball. The renderings included recycled copper from the former Kansas City Star building, a brick facade based on the style of the West Bottoms stockyards, the curved seating bowl matching the current setup of Kauffman Stadium and a U-shaped section inspired by the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park and the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards.