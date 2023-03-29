New Renderings Of Proposed MLB Stadium Released

By Jason Hall

March 29, 2023

Close-Up Of Ball On Field
Photo: Getty Images

A design firm released renderings of the Kansas City Royals' upcoming new stadium, which would stretch over I-670 and be located at the site of the old Kansas City Star printing pavilion, KCTV reports.

Mammoth Design Director David Folsom, a Kansas City native, shared the concepts, which he claimed were an homage to both the city and baseball. The renderings included recycled copper from the former Kansas City Star building, a brick facade based on the style of the West Bottoms stockyards, the curved seating bowl matching the current setup of Kauffman Stadium and a U-shaped section inspired by the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park and the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards.

“Altogether, it’s a timeless ballpark design, woven into its city, with all the history of yesterday and the features of tomorrow. Craftsman quality. Anchored to place. A city like this one deserves no less,” Mammoth said in a statement obtained by KCTV.

The Royals have publicly stated their intention to build a new, $2 billion stadium and ballpark district in the heart of Kansas City, with several locations in consideration, as their current lease agreement is set to expire in Jackson County in 2030. The franchise moved to its current home, Kauffman Stadium in 1973, having previously spent four seasons at Municipal Stadium (1969-72).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.