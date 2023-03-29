Ohio City Named One Of America's Best Foodie Cities

Good news, Ohio foodies. It turns out you don't have to travel too far to visit one of the best foodie destinations in America — it's already here! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the best foodie cities in the U.S., and while some cities like New York, Chicago and Houston may not come as much of a shock, others may be a nice surprise, including one in the Buckeye State.

According to the site, Cleveland is among the country's best foodie cities, with cultures and cuisines from around the world represented right here in Ohio. From Asiatown and Slavic Village to European-inspired dishes and baked goods, the city is a haven for any adventurous foodie looking for a bite of something tasty and memorable.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This Midwestern city has a severely underrated albeit eclectic food scene fueled by nearby farms, local producers, and trailblazing chefs. Moreover, it's safe to say Cleveland's culinary scene pays homage to the 100-plus diverse ethnicities that make up the city. For a taste of Cleveland's best eats, head straight to West Side Market, an indoor-outdoor market that offers something for everyone. Local vendors include Orale! Contemporary Mexican Cuisine, Pierogi Palace, Frank's Bratwurst, Theresa's Bakery, and Crepes de Luxe. Then, carve out an afternoon to embark on your very own food tour of the city, including dim sum in AsiaTown and pierogies in Slavic Village. The Land also has an incredible selection of Black-owned and Black-led restaurants like Pearl's Kitchen for top-notch comfort food, Yonder for delectable brunch, and Cleveland Cold Brew for coffee and pastries. Don't miss some of the city's newest spots like Cordelia (which serves comfort food with a Midwestern, nostalgia-inducing twist) and The Judith, a cozy Parisian-inspired cafe."

These are the site's picks for the 10 best foodie destinations from coast to coast:

New York City, New York

New Orleans, Louisiana

Chicago, Illinois

San Francisco, California

Houston, Texas

Tucson, Arizona

Cleveland, Ohio

Asheville, North Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Greenville, South Carolina

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on what makes America's best foodie cities special.