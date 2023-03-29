Ruling Made In Legal Case Against Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

By Jason Hall

March 29, 2023

Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown was sentenced to a reduced fine of $473 and credited for past time spent in jail in relation to his arrest for criminal speeding last August, AZFamily.com reports.

Brown, 25, entered a guilty plea last month after his attorney had previously stated that he would proceed to a trial. An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper clocked Brown speeding at 126 MPH, nearly double the 65 MPH speed limit on the Loop 101 free in north Phoenix, on August 3, 2022, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com.

Criminal speeding is considered to be a class 3 misdemeanor and could result in up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation if convicted.

The Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens during the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for Arizona's first-round pick (No. 23 overall), which was later traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a first-and four-round selection. The former first-round pick was coming off a season in which he recorded a career best 91 receptions and 1,008 yards, as well as six touchdowns, in 2021.

Brown recorded 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns during his lone season with the Cardinals.

