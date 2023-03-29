The Smallest Town In Nebraska Is Home To One Person

If you travel just beyond the beaten path, you may find something worth exploring. Past the city lights, traffic, and hustle and bustle of the crowds, you will find a tiny little nook of a place that few people call home. Perhaps, you will come across a small flower shop, a cafe that sits four next to a bar that has become a town landmark, or a little creek that flows past a wooden bench with names carved into the planks. A place where everyone knows everyone and time seems slower.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the smallest town in all of Nebraska is Monowi. One person inhabits this tiny town and runs the only tavern!

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the smallest town in the entire state:

"Elsie Eiler may be the only person living in Monowi—the sole incorporated town in the United States with one resident—but she rarely feels alone. Travelers go out of their way to visit the 86-year-old’s town and the tavern she runs. She also pays taxes to herself and serves as mayor and librarian. Eiler’s story has gotten even more notice in the socially distanced world of 2020. As far away as across the pond, the BBC celebrated her as one of the year’s “inspiring individuals who have made the most of their solo time and created, cultivated, or cared for something beautiful.” Eiler is truly a fascinating lady: “'I really don’t have any desire to live anywhere else,”' she told the BBC. “'I’m perfectly happy right where I’m at now.”'

