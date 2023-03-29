This Destination Was Named Florida's Best Weekend Getaway

Everybody needs a breather once in a while. Sometimes people want to get out of the house but not spend a whole week in another location. Luckily, Americans can take a road trip or spend a couple of days in a destination within their own state.

If you're looking for a quick vacation, Reader's Digest found the best weekend getaway in every state. The website states, "Got 48 hours to enjoy a relaxing retreat? You'll maximize your time (and fun!) at these amazing resorts and destinations in every state."

Marco Island was named Florida's top destination for a weekend getaway. Here's why it was chosen:

"This sleepy little island on Florida’s gulf coast sits just above the Everglades and is surrounded by plenty of natural beauty. To fully explore it all, hop a Waverunner tour from the JW Marriott Marco Island, which takes you through mangroves and out into the open water where you’ll likely spot plenty of dolphins and maybe even a manatee. Back on the island, relax at the beach, which offers plentiful shelling, and enjoy an elegant meal at Ario with ocean views."