This Destination Was Named Florida's Best Weekend Getaway
By Zuri Anderson
March 29, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Everybody needs a breather once in a while. Sometimes people want to get out of the house but not spend a whole week in another location. Luckily, Americans can take a road trip or spend a couple of days in a destination within their own state.
If you're looking for a quick vacation, Reader's Digest found the best weekend getaway in every state. The website states, "Got 48 hours to enjoy a relaxing retreat? You'll maximize your time (and fun!) at these amazing resorts and destinations in every state."
Marco Island was named Florida's top destination for a weekend getaway. Here's why it was chosen:
"This sleepy little island on Florida’s gulf coast sits just above the Everglades and is surrounded by plenty of natural beauty. To fully explore it all, hop a Waverunner tour from the JW Marriott Marco Island, which takes you through mangroves and out into the open water where you’ll likely spot plenty of dolphins and maybe even a manatee. Back on the island, relax at the beach, which offers plentiful shelling, and enjoy an elegant meal at Ario with ocean views."
If you need more travel recommendations, check out the full list on RD's website.