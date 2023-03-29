This Destination Was Named Florida's Best Weekend Getaway

By Zuri Anderson

March 29, 2023

Gulf of Mexico beach. Marco Island beach in Florida
Photo: Getty Images

Everybody needs a breather once in a while. Sometimes people want to get out of the house but not spend a whole week in another location. Luckily, Americans can take a road trip or spend a couple of days in a destination within their own state.

If you're looking for a quick vacation, Reader's Digest found the best weekend getaway in every state. The website states, "Got 48 hours to enjoy a relaxing retreat? You'll maximize your time (and fun!) at these amazing resorts and destinations in every state."

Marco Island was named Florida's top destination for a weekend getaway. Here's why it was chosen:

"This sleepy little island on Florida’s gulf coast sits just above the Everglades and is surrounded by plenty of natural beauty. To fully explore it all, hop a Waverunner tour from the JW Marriott Marco Island, which takes you through mangroves and out into the open water where you’ll likely spot plenty of dolphins and maybe even a manatee. Back on the island, relax at the beach, which offers plentiful shelling, and enjoy an elegant meal at Ario with ocean views."

If you need more travel recommendations, check out the full list on RD's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.