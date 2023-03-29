VCU Coach Mike Rhoades Lands New Job: Report

Penn State is reportedly working toward a deal to hire Virginia Commonwealth University men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday (March 29).

A decision is expected to be made on Wednesday once "lingering issues" are addressed, according to Thamel.

"Sources: Penn State is in discussions with VCU’s Mike Rhoades to be the school’s next head coach. There’s a few lingering issues, including board approval of the contract. A decision is expected today," Thamel tweeted.

Rhoades, 50, reportedly hadn't informed VCU officials of his decision to leave the program for Penn State as of Wednesday morning, however, there is "an increasing expectation of his departure" within the program, sources told Thamel.