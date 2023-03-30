Colorado Destination Named Among Best Small Towns For A Summer Vacation

Small towns are becoming hot topics in the traveling world. Thanks to friendly locals, interesting activities, and smaller crowds, more tourists are opting for these under-the-radar destinations than big-name cities. Summertime is the perfect opportunity to explore new vacation spots, too.

If you're thinking about heading to a small town next season, Trips to Discover found the best small towns for a summer vacation. The website states, " Whether you want to be closer to home or discover an exciting spot thousands of miles away, consider one of these towns for an unforgettable summer getaway."

An underrated Colorado destination made it onto the list: Steamboat Springs! Here's why it was chosen:

"Steamboat Springs is surrounded by mountain peaks in northern Colorado, perhaps best known for its epic ski and snowboarding slopes, but the summer months are ideal for enjoying all sorts of warm weather activities. With a burst of color, summer brings an endless landscape of green dotted with brilliant wildflowers. This is when this Wild West town really comes alive, with visitors enjoying fly fishing, inner tube rides and rafting trips on the Yampa River, endless scenic hiking and mountain biking trails, and natural hot springs that are ideal for soothing sore muscles afterward."

Check out the full list on Trips to Discover's website.