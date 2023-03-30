When life gets too hectic, a vacation could be just the thing to bring a bit of relaxation. If you don't have time for a full trip, there are plenty of places nearby that would be the ideal place for a weekend getaway to recharge.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best weekend getaway in each state, from the sparkling waters along the Gulf of Mexico and a fresh seafood haven in a small Alaska town to midwestern hot springs and California vineyards.

So which spot in Georgia was named the best weekend getaway in the state?

Jekyll Island

Located along the coast, Jeykll Island is the perfect destination for an impromptu beach getaway or just a place to enjoy stunning nature views with loved ones. It even is home to one of America's "must-visit" hidden gems!

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Located near Brunswick and part of Georgia's Golden Isles, Jekyll Island was once the retreat of wealthy turn-of-the-century families including the Rockefellers and the Vanderbilts. Many of their cottages still stand and are open for tours, along with Faith Chapel also built during the time period. The stately Jekyll Island Club, once the private club for these families, now stands as an elegant hotel, or head to the beach side of the island for a stay at the Holiday Inn Resort."

