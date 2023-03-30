Ice Spice Did Not Get Her Chain Snatched Despite Viral Video

According a report published on Thursday, March 30, a source close to Ice Spice said that she was never robbed. She also doesn't own any jewelry that resembles the piece in the video. The only necklace that even comes close is the one she wore in her "No Clarity" video, which clearly says her real name "Isis" and not "Queen." In the comments of his TikTok video, the user who posted it @moneymiyagiii tried to clarify that the whole scene was just a joke.



"The amount of y'all who believe this is insane it's a joke lol," he wrote.

