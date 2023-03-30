Jennifer Aniston Says 'A Whole Generation' Finds 'Friends' Offensive

Jennifer Aniston is weighing in on the state of comedy and how Friends lands for the new generation. While promoting her new movie Murder Mystery 2 in France, the actress said there were jokes in the show, which ran from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, that may not be seen as funny these days.

"Now it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life," she told Agence France-Presse. She added that in the past, "you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh -- that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were," she said. "And now we're not allowed to do that."

"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive," Aniston revealed. "There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through — but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now."

The article then suggested this "sensitivity" could be the reason there are fewer comedies in Hollywood now, which Aniston said was a tragedy. "Everybody needs funny! The world needs humour! We can't take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided," she said.

You can watch Murder Mystery 2, starring Aniston and Adam Sandler, on Netflix starting Friday, March 31st.