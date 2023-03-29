Drew Barrymore Experiences Her 'First Perimenopause Hot Flash' On TV

If you've ever tuned into the Drew Barrymore Show or watched her interview guests, then you know Drew Barrymore holds nothing back. While interviewing her friends Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for their upcoming Netflix film Murder Mystery 2, Barrymore got real about what was going on with her body. After bringing her chair closer to her guests, Barrymore had to take off her blazer and declared, "I'm so hot. I think I'm having one of my first perimenopause (the more you know) hot flashes."

"For the first time! I think I'm having my first hot flash," she said as Aniston helped untangle her mic. "I feel so honored," the Friends alum said while making a face at the audience.