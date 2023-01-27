Harry Styles was left red in the face when he split his pants while performing in front of his childhood crush Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star witnessed the wardrobe malfunction during Harry's Los Angeles concert on Thursday, January 26th. It all went down during "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" as Harry dropped to his knees. When he looked down and realized he had split his pants, Harry looked visibly shocked and covered the tear with his hands before hilariously rolling his eyes at his bandmates.

"My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show," Harry told his fans per the Daily Mail. "You sir, are you OK? I promise it’s not part of the show."