Leaked Photo Reveals Major Change To 'Hell In A Cell' WrestleMania Match

By Jason Hall

March 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

WWE is apparently planning to go back to the original 'Hell in a Cell' cage style for WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

A leaked photo shared by WrestlingNews.co showed the classic Hell in a Cell structure inside SoFi Stadium days ahead of the match between Finn Bálor and Edge scheduled for Night Two of WrestleMania on Sunday (April 3).

"It is great to see the return of the classic Hell in a Cell," the account tweeted.

WWE has used a red color Hell in a Cell cage since 2018, which included the most recent match between Cody Rhodes -- who wrestled despite a torn pectoral injury -- and Seth Rollins at the Premium Live Event that shares the match's name last year. The red cage has been met with criticism by fans and critics alike.

WWE debuted the Hell in a Cell match during the Badd Blood: In Your House pay-per-view main event match between WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in 1997 and have had 51 matches since, with The Undertaker holding the records for most victories (8) and total appearances (14) in the match. Edge has previously appeared in two Hell in a Cell matches and won once, defeating Rollins at Crown Jewel in 2021, while Bálor will participate in his first Hell in a Cell match on Sunday.

