Leaked Photo Reveals Major Change To 'Hell In A Cell' WrestleMania Match

WWE is apparently planning to go back to the original 'Hell in a Cell' cage style for WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

A leaked photo shared by WrestlingNews.co showed the classic Hell in a Cell structure inside SoFi Stadium days ahead of the match between Finn Bálor and Edge scheduled for Night Two of WrestleMania on Sunday (April 3).

"It is great to see the return of the classic Hell in a Cell," the account tweeted.

WWE has used a red color Hell in a Cell cage since 2018, which included the most recent match between Cody Rhodes -- who wrestled despite a torn pectoral injury -- and Seth Rollins at the Premium Live Event that shares the match's name last year. The red cage has been met with criticism by fans and critics alike.