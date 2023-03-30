'Several Casualties' In Crash Involving 2 Blackhawk Helicopters In Kentucky

By Jason Hall

March 30, 2023

US and South Korean Army Conduct Joint Live-Fire Drills
Photo: Getty Images

"Several casualties" were reported in connection to a crash involving two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters during a training incident at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Wednesday (March 30) night.

"We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serval casualties," the 101st Airborne Division, the only air assault division of the U.S. Army, announced in a tweet shared along with a press release Thursday (March 30) morning. "Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved."

The two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters were reported to have crashed at approximately 10:00 p.m. "during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," the branch confirmed in the press release.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a statement Wednesday (March 29) night amid initial reports.

"We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected," Beshear tweeted.

The Kentucky State Police Department confirmed it and other agencies and military branches were present at the scene amid an ongoing investigation in a news release shared Thursday morning, NBC News reports.

Both the 101st Airborne Division and KSP said "the status of the crew members are unknown at this time."

