'Several Casualties' In Crash Involving 2 Blackhawk Helicopters In Kentucky

"Several casualties" were reported in connection to a crash involving two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters during a training incident at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Wednesday (March 30) night.

"We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serval casualties," the 101st Airborne Division, the only air assault division of the U.S. Army, announced in a tweet shared along with a press release Thursday (March 30) morning. "Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved."

The two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters were reported to have crashed at approximately 10:00 p.m. "during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," the branch confirmed in the press release.