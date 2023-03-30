Timetable For When Aaron Rodgers Trade Will 'Certainly' Get Done Revealed

A trade sending Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is expected to be completed before the 2023 NFL Draft next month, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

In a column published Thursday (March 30) morning, Breer said there's "been progress toward hammering out a deal" and believes it could be completed "as early as this week," but will "certainly" be agreed before the first-round of the draft on April 27.

"What will that deal look like? If I had to guess, I’d put it at either the 42nd or 43rd pick, and a conditional pick or picks down the line. And to answer your question directly, I think it could happen as early as this week, and certainly will get done before the draft. So have patience, Jets fans—your quarterback is coming," Breer wrote.

On March 15, Rodgers publicly acknowledged his intention to play for the Jets next season.

"Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the NY Jets," Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.