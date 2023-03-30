Timetable For When Aaron Rodgers Trade Will 'Certainly' Get Done Revealed
By Jason Hall
A trade sending Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets is expected to be completed before the 2023 NFL Draft next month, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
In a column published Thursday (March 30) morning, Breer said there's "been progress toward hammering out a deal" and believes it could be completed "as early as this week," but will "certainly" be agreed before the first-round of the draft on April 27.
"What will that deal look like? If I had to guess, I’d put it at either the 42nd or 43rd pick, and a conditional pick or picks down the line. And to answer your question directly, I think it could happen as early as this week, and certainly will get done before the draft. So have patience, Jets fans—your quarterback is coming," Breer wrote.
On March 15, Rodgers publicly acknowledged his intention to play for the Jets next season.
"Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the NY Jets," Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
"The darkness allowed me to contemplate whether I wanted to retire or come back and play football" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xLRmmERkZJ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023
Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport told McAfee that a trade centered around Rodgers may not be completed until the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27, which is "the only real deadline."
"There's a real possibility that the Aaron Rodgers trade rolls right up until the draft because that's the only real deadline"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/weasc5MJ1i— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 20, 2023
"I'm trying to look at where this goes and, you know, deadlines are always what drives these things. There is a real possibility this rolls right up to the draft cause that's the only deadline. It's about the 2023 draft picks and when you actually have to use them is the deadline," Rapoport said.
Rapoport said the two sides are likely continuing to discuss the compensation involved but he, personally, cannot confirm which side has the leverage with Rodgers publicly announcing his intention to play for the Jets next season and the Packers previously acknowledging their plan to move on to former first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback.
"I don't see any point where they would just say, 'OK, fine, we have to do this deal' until late April."
"If we knew who had the leverage this trade would be done" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lqk5iq5IWt— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 20, 2023
Rodgers met with Jets owner Woody Johnson and a contingent of team representatives in California on March 7. New York had previously acquired Rodgers' predecessor, Brett Favre, in a trade with the Packers in 2008, which led to the eventual four-time NFL MVP taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback for the remainder of his tenure with the franchise.
Last month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets were "a very real scenario" in a possible trade for Rodgers even prior to the hiring of Hackett, who the quarterback had publicly praised following his hiring as the Denver Broncos' head coach last offseason. Rodgers led the NFL's top scoring offense during the first of two consecutive Associated Press Most Valuable Player award-winning seasons in 2020, both of which took place during Hackett's tenure with the Packers.
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).