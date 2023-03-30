Train Carrying Ethanol Derailed, Erupts Into Flames In Minnesota

A train carrying ethanol derailed in Raymond, Minnesota, leading to several cars erupting in flames and local residents evacuating the nearby area, officials announced Thursday (March 30) morning.

An estimated 22 rail cars "carrying mixed freight including ethanol and corn syrup" were reported to have derailed in the accident, BNSF Railway announced in a statement obtained by NBC News. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said it received a report regarding a train derailment at around 1:00 a.m. local time and confirmed that several of the derailed tanks caught on fire.

An evacuation area was established within a half mile from the site of the crash as law enforcement officials and EMS personnel worked to get local residents to safety.