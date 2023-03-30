Videos Show Anthony Richardson Hit Ceiling On Throw At Pro Day
By Jason Hall
March 30, 2023
Projected first-round prospect Anthony Richardson hit the ceiling of the Florida Gators' domed football facility while participating at his former school's pro day event ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Richardson threw in front of NFL coaches and scouts on Thursday (March 30), which included one pass that hit loudly off the roof, as shown in several viral videos. The 20-year-old joked that he purposely attempted to hit the ceiling after seeing former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, also a projected first-round prospect, do the same.
“I’d seen Will Levis do it,” Richardson said during the live SEC Network broadcast from Gainesville. “Thought I’d see if I could put a hole through it.”
Anthony Richardson's gonna need a higher ceiling. 😂 @GVOaant— NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2023
📱: NFL Pro Days Live on NFL+ https://t.co/btRyV5Q4Ok pic.twitter.com/7xh0WZOFFC
Whammy. pic.twitter.com/Sxn6x2yNtL— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2023
Richardson has had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with some experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Richardson as the No. 10 overall player in his latest 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings and projected him to be selected at No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in his latest mock draft.
Richardson, a former four-star high school prospect, threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts.