Videos Show Anthony Richardson Hit Ceiling On Throw At Pro Day

Projected first-round prospect Anthony Richardson hit the ceiling of the Florida Gators' domed football facility while participating at his former school's pro day event ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson threw in front of NFL coaches and scouts on Thursday (March 30), which included one pass that hit loudly off the roof, as shown in several viral videos. The 20-year-old joked that he purposely attempted to hit the ceiling after seeing former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, also a projected first-round prospect, do the same.

“I’d seen Will Levis do it,” Richardson said during the live SEC Network broadcast from Gainesville. “Thought I’d see if I could put a hole through it.”