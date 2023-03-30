WATCH: Travis Kelce Hilariously Tries To Name NFL Coaches

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently can't name several of the NFL's head coaches.

During a segment on his New Heights podcast with his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, the All-Pro tight end struggled to identify eight of the 29 coaches shown in a photograph taken from the league meetings in Arizona this week, which didn't include Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich.

"I'm the worst with names but I can tell you team," Kelce said before successfully identifying Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Who the f*** is that guy?" Kelce said after focusing on Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Kelce then said "no chance" when told by his brother that he'd be unable to identify the next coach, which was Kevin O'Connnell of the Minnesota Vikings and claimed "I've never seen that man in my f***ing life" when the focus turned to Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, which he repeated for newly hired Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, who had previously worked as the defensive coordinator for Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.