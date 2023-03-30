WATCH: Travis Kelce Hilariously Tries To Name NFL Coaches

By Jason Hall

March 30, 2023

NFL: FEB 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade
Photo: Icon Sportswire

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apparently can't name several of the NFL's head coaches.

During a segment on his New Heights podcast with his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, the All-Pro tight end struggled to identify eight of the 29 coaches shown in a photograph taken from the league meetings in Arizona this week, which didn't include Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich.

"I'm the worst with names but I can tell you team," Kelce said before successfully identifying Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Who the f*** is that guy?" Kelce said after focusing on Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Kelce then said "no chance" when told by his brother that he'd be unable to identify the next coach, which was Kevin O'Connnell of the Minnesota Vikings and claimed "I've never seen that man in my f***ing life" when the focus turned to Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, which he repeated for newly hired Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, who had previously worked as the defensive coordinator for Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.

"That's my defensive coordinator," Jason Kelce said hysterically.

In total, Travis was able to identify 21 of the 29 coaches featured in the photo, though mostly by their respective teams. The 33-year-old is coming off his second career Super Bowl win, having defeated his brother's Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time and Pro Bowler for an eighth time in 2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.