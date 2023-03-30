Where You Can Find Colorado's Best Cocktails

Out of the many alcoholic beverages served in America, it's hard to say no to a cocktail. These finely-mixed drinks come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, flavors, and liquors. While most restaurants and bars serve classics like margaritas, mimosa, and Long Island iced teas, they also have their own fun spins and creations.

If you're interested in trying new cocktails, TastingTable found every state's most delicious take on this alcoholic beverage. The list includes "establishments that embrace the classic craft cocktail movement and new wave tiki bars to those shaking up rare agave spirits and even some dives thrown in there."

According to the website, Death & Co. serves Colorado's best cocktails! Here's why it was chosen:

"It's impossible to discuss the modern craft cocktail scene without mentioning Death & Co. What started in Manhattan's East Village quickly became an institution responsible for the current craft cocktail movement we know and love today (via Forbes). Its innovation in cocktails has since spurred other locations, like Denver. Here, they took the values of the original location and created a new menu. Classic cocktails are born again with inventive re-imaginings, so you'll want to carefully read the menu."