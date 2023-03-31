Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for.

After searching through reviews and various awards, as well as sampling some of the treats, Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in each state, from cupcake-centric shops to decades-old bakeries using family recipes. According to the site:

"Luckily, there are talented bakers all over the United States putting their skills to work. And the resulting baked goods in every form, from culturally inspired recipes and down-home cooking to crazy, colorful treats. And the wealth of sweet talent is spread across the country."

So which bakery in Georgia was named the best in the state?

Back in the Day Bakery

Located in Savannah, Back in the Day Bakery has been serving the community since first opening in 2002, now focusing on tasty pastries must-try morsels like cupcakes, super star brownies, lavender cookies, croissants, muffins and more.

Back in the Day Bakery is located at 2403 Bull Street in Savannah.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bakery in Georgia:

"Back in the Day Bakery has been running in the heart of Savannah, Georgia, since it first opened in 2002. With a plethora of breakfast sandwiches, homemade jams, and Southern pastries for sale, stop by to elevate any meal or snack. Owners Cheryl Day and Griffith Beck re-opened after the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and now sell their baked goods through Gold Belly as well as their store. This popular bakery is also one of the top 20 restaurants in Savannah on TripAdvisor, thanks to the quaint vibe and delicious selection of pies, cookies, and nostalgic treats."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the best bakery in each state.