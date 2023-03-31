Lauren Jauregui Opens Up About Breakup From Ty Dolla $ign On 'Trust Issues'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 31, 2023
Lauren Jauregui has shared her first new song of 2023 and it's all about the struggles of opening yourself up to a new connection after the end of a previous relationship. "Trust Issues" dropped on Friday, March 31st, and follows the former Fifth Harmony member's 2022 single "Always Love." The song also arrived with an accompanying music video inspired by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men.
Jauregui revealed that "Trust Issues" was written about her struggle in entering a new relationship following her breakup with rapper Ty Dolla $ign. The former couple dated for two years before ending the relationship in 2019. "'Trust Issues' is really just an exploration of having trust issues," she told People. "It's pretty straightforward. I'm talking to a potential lover, somebody who's trying to connect with me in a relationship way, but this is fresh off a breakup."
"I felt like exploring the fact that all of us have trust issues, and we be getting into things that we don't need to be in yet," Jauregui continued. "So, this is me processing that and being like, 'Hey, I have trust issues, and I know everybody does, but I don't think it's fair for me to try to engage with you because I'm unhealed right now.'"
She also explained how the music video came to be. "It's just me chilling with my guitarist and my engineer, creating a song," said Jauregui. "It's inspired by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men's 'One Sweet Day' video of this behind-the-scenes, raw, authentic, straightforward vibes, 'cause I feel like that's what the song gives."