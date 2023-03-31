Lauren Jauregui Opens Up About Breakup From Ty Dolla $ign On 'Trust Issues'

"I felt like exploring the fact that all of us have trust issues, and we be getting into things that we don't need to be in yet," Jauregui continued. "So, this is me processing that and being like, 'Hey, I have trust issues, and I know everybody does, but I don't think it's fair for me to try to engage with you because I'm unhealed right now.'"

She also explained how the music video came to be. "It's just me chilling with my guitarist and my engineer, creating a song," said Jauregui. "It's inspired by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men's 'One Sweet Day' video of this behind-the-scenes, raw, authentic, straightforward vibes, 'cause I feel like that's what the song gives."