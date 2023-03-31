Texas Man Arrested For Driving Around Without Pants

A Texas man was arrested this week after he was accused of driving around Amarillo without pants on.

William Shannon was also accused of pleasuring himself while driving, FOX 17 reports. He was arrested for indecent exposure and was released from the Potter County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Police caught wind of Shannon's alleged crimes thanks to photos and videos shared on social media that show the 47-year-old driving around town with the sunroof of his Ford Raptor open and the windows rolled down.

The witness, Timothy Marry, said Shannon was doing this "almost daily" since February 21. He said he "called police numerous times, but nothing was ever done," the news outlet reported.