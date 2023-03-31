This Beach Was Named Florida's Top Summer Vacation Destination

By Zuri Anderson

March 31, 2023

The summer months are not too far away, which means it's the perfect time to start planning for a vacation. Known as the time of year to hit the beach, visit theme parks, or explore the great outdoors, there are plenty of things to do during this season. And there are many chances to get that perfect tan, too.

With so many vacation spots to pick from in America, TravelPulse found the top summer vacation destination in every state. Their list ranges from "man-made lakes in the Midwest to boardwalk beach towns in Southern California, offshore islands, national parks near the Canadian border, and everything in between."

According to writers, Florida's top summer vacation destination is Clearwater Beach! Here's why it was chosen:

"In a state full of destinations that make millions of vacation dreams come true each year, Clearwater Beach is as good as it gets come summer. Spend your days chilling on the sugary sand in town or day-tripping to Caladesi Island State Park—a perennial contender for the nation's best beach—and your evenings at the Pier 60 sunset party or one of the 'no-frills & fun' beachy cafes like Frenchy's."
