John Legend Hilariously Serenades Drew Barrymore's Pet Bearded Dragon

By Dani Medina

April 1, 2023

John Legend's love songs weren't meant for just humans — and he proved that on his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

Legend and Drew Barrymore bonded over their pet lizards on Friday's (March 31) show — did you know John has a bearded dragon named Sebastian? — and it was one for the books. But has he ever serenaded Sebastian? Nope. Instead, he tried it out on Barrymore's bearded dragon, Jeremy.

Jeremy was brought out in epic fashion, on a tiny piano lying on a bed of roses. Legend remixed his 2013 smash hit "All of Me" for Jeremy with the hilarious lyrics, "Love your curves and all your edges/all your perfect imperfections/Jeremy, don't poop on me/You're my end and my beginning/If you don't poop on me I'm winning."

The 50 First Dates star fell to the floor in laughter — and we don't blame her. You can watch the hilarious video below:

John Legend
