John Legend Reveals How He & Chrissy Teigen Keep Their 'Sex Life Alive'

"[It's] very exciting," Legend said of having a newborn in February. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love," referring to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. "I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier."

Esti's birth came two years after the couple lost their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy. "A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," Legend said on The Jennifer Hudson show last month. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013 and will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year.