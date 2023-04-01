Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Never-Before-Performed Song On 'Eras Tour'
By Dani Medina
April 1, 2023
Texas Swifties were in for a treat on Friday (March 31) night when Taylor Swift took over Arlington's AT&T Stadium. Not only did the "Anti-Hero" singer perform one of her songs live for the first time ever, but she did so in a new tour outfit — and fans were excited, to say the least.
Taylor performed "the 1" off folklore for the first time Friday, replacing "invisible string" while wearing an ethereal white dress. She sang it right after "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and right before "Betty" during her three-hour set (full setlist below).
"Cannot believe I'm missing this 💔," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"I can't believe I just lost in life AGAIN😭😭😭😭," said another.
This wasn't the only change to the setlist for her first of three nights in Arlington. She also performed "Ours" from Speak Now and "Sad Beautiful Tragic" off Red and didn't sing any songs off debut album Taylor Swift, like she has in previous shows — "Tim McGraw" in Glendale and "Our Song" in Las Vegas.
"You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?" Swift told the crowd in Arlington after her performance of "the 1." "Let it be said about the 'Eras Tour'... there’s high jinks."
Watch performances of "the 1" below:
New dress ❤️ #TStheErasTour #TSErasTourArlington @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/aKXYD486IZ— Steph (HAS NOT MET TAYLOR!) (@StephanieKitri1) April 1, 2023
Taylor Performing for the first time THE 1 at #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ad1L9B416C— Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) April 1, 2023
Folklorian forest with the 1. #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/yjZvyu0Mn1— Cari Lewis (@Tiny_Dancer4784) April 1, 2023
Here's a look at the "Eras Tour" setlist from Night 1 in Arlington:
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘Tis the Damn Season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate It
- …Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
- The 1
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Sad Beautiful Tragic (acoustic)
- Ours (acoustic)
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma