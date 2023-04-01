Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Never-Before-Performed Song On 'Eras Tour'

By Dani Medina

April 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Texas Swifties were in for a treat on Friday (March 31) night when Taylor Swift took over Arlington's AT&T Stadium. Not only did the "Anti-Hero" singer perform one of her songs live for the first time ever, but she did so in a new tour outfit — and fans were excited, to say the least.

Taylor performed "the 1" off folklore for the first time Friday, replacing "invisible string" while wearing an ethereal white dress. She sang it right after "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and right before "Betty" during her three-hour set (full setlist below).

"Cannot believe I'm missing this 💔," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I can't believe I just lost in life AGAIN😭😭😭😭," said another.

This wasn't the only change to the setlist for her first of three nights in Arlington. She also performed "Ours" from Speak Now and "Sad Beautiful Tragic" off Red and didn't sing any songs off debut album Taylor Swift, like she has in previous shows — "Tim McGraw" in Glendale and "Our Song" in Las Vegas.

"You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?" Swift told the crowd in Arlington after her performance of "the 1." "Let it be said about the 'Eras Tour'... there’s high jinks."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Arlington, TX
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo: Getty Images

Watch performances of "the 1" below:

Here's a look at the "Eras Tour" setlist from Night 1 in Arlington:

  1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
  2. Cruel Summer
  3. The Man
  4. You Need to Calm Down
  5. Lover
  6. The Archer
  7. Fearless
  8. You Belong With Me
  9. Love Story
  10. ‘Tis the Damn Season
  11. Willow
  12. Marjorie
  13. Champagne Problems
  14. Tolerate It
  15. …Ready for It?
  16. Delicate
  17. Don’t Blame Me
  18. Look What You Made Me Do
  19. Enchanted
  20. 22
  21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  22. I Knew You Were Trouble
  23. All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
  24. The 1
  25. Betty
  26. The Last Great American Dynasty
  27. August
  28. Illicit Affairs
  29. My Tears Ricochet
  30. Cardigan
  31. Style
  32. Blank Space
  33. Shake It Off
  34. Wildest Dreams
  35. Bad Blood
  36. Sad Beautiful Tragic (acoustic)
  37. Ours (acoustic)
  38. Lavender Haze
  39. Anti-Hero
  40. Midnight Rain
  41. Vigilante Shit
  42. Bejeweled
  43. Mastermind
  44. Karma
Taylor Swift
