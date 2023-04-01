Texas Swifties were in for a treat on Friday (March 31) night when Taylor Swift took over Arlington's AT&T Stadium. Not only did the "Anti-Hero" singer perform one of her songs live for the first time ever, but she did so in a new tour outfit — and fans were excited, to say the least.

Taylor performed "the 1" off folklore for the first time Friday, replacing "invisible string" while wearing an ethereal white dress. She sang it right after "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and right before "Betty" during her three-hour set (full setlist below).

"Cannot believe I'm missing this 💔," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"I can't believe I just lost in life AGAIN😭😭😭😭," said another.

This wasn't the only change to the setlist for her first of three nights in Arlington. She also performed "Ours" from Speak Now and "Sad Beautiful Tragic" off Red and didn't sing any songs off debut album Taylor Swift, like she has in previous shows — "Tim McGraw" in Glendale and "Our Song" in Las Vegas.

"You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?" Swift told the crowd in Arlington after her performance of "the 1." "Let it be said about the 'Eras Tour'... there’s high jinks."