Taylor Swift Gets Texas-Sized Welcome In Arlington Ahead Of 'Eras Tour'

Arlington is the latest city to roll out the red carpet for Taylor Swift as the "Eras Tour" rolls into town — and boy, is she getting a Texas-sized welcome!

The City of Arlington announced this week it would ceremoniously rename Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way for the weekend. You can find the street sign on the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road near AT&T Stadium, where the "Anti-Hero" singer will take over for three nights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If you're looking for another photo-op, the four sculptures outside City Hall will be lit red in honor of Swift's Red album starting Friday (March 31) through Sunday (April 2). "Swiftie" Mayor Jim Ross has also declared this weekend "Taylor Swift Weekend" in Arlington.

But wait, there's more! Swift will also be presented with a Key to the City "she can cherish 'Forever & Always,'" the city said in a news release.

MORE: Taylor Swift Met With Elaborate Tributes In Every City On 'Eras Tour': See Them All