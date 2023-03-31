Taylor Swift Gets Texas-Sized Welcome In Arlington Ahead Of 'Eras Tour'
By Dani Medina
March 31, 2023
Arlington is the latest city to roll out the red carpet for Taylor Swift as the "Eras Tour" rolls into town — and boy, is she getting a Texas-sized welcome!
The City of Arlington announced this week it would ceremoniously rename Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way for the weekend. You can find the street sign on the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road near AT&T Stadium, where the "Anti-Hero" singer will take over for three nights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
If you're looking for another photo-op, the four sculptures outside City Hall will be lit red in honor of Swift's Red album starting Friday (March 31) through Sunday (April 2). "Swiftie" Mayor Jim Ross has also declared this weekend "Taylor Swift Weekend" in Arlington.
But wait, there's more! Swift will also be presented with a Key to the City "she can cherish 'Forever & Always,'" the city said in a news release.
Arlington is “Enchanted” to welcome Taylor Swift to @ATTStadium— City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) March 31, 2023
for The Eras Tour and has put together some fun ways for our Swifties to celebrate the singer’s 5th visit to The #AmericanDreamCity: https://t.co/quuTJ7xPS2#TSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTourArlington #TaylorSwiftWay pic.twitter.com/5cFDO7aZC5
Arlington is following in Glendale, Arizona, and Las Vegas' footsteps in welcoming the "Lavender Haze" singer and her tour into town. Glendale renamed the city "Swift City" and Las Vegas lit up its downtown Gateway Arches display in honor of T-Swift's different eras.
"Arlington is participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its 'Reputation' as one of Swift’s biggest fans," the press release states. "We don't have any 'Bad Blood' with Las Vegas, which recently lit its Gateway Arches in colors that correspond with Swift’s various musical eras, but never in our 'Wildest Dreams' would we go so far as to 'Change' Arlington’s name as our friends in Glendale, Ariz., did when it rebranded as Swift City."
Taylor Swift will take over Arlington's AT&T Stadium from Friday (March 31) to Sunday (April 2) with special guests MUNA, GAYLE, beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.