Death Toll Rises In Tornadoes Across South, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic

At least 25 people have died in relation to several tornadoes that battered the Midwest, South and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, NBC News reports.

Additional fatalities were reported in Tennessee and Delaware during an update on Saturday (April 1). Nine people died in McNairy County, Tennessee, all of whom were reported to be in buildings destroyed down to their foundations during the tornadoes, according to Sheriff Guy Buck.

One death was reported in the community of Greenwood within Sussex County, Delaware, according to country spokesperson Chip Guy, who claimed "several structures were damaged," but said it was unclear how many people, if any, were injured during the apparent tornado. Another line of severe storms are reportedly expected to be moving through Delaware as officials continue recovery operations, according to Guy.

The National Weather Service said it was working to confirm reports of tornado damage by putting people on the ground at the scenes, which is expected to be a long process.