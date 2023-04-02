Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Of Son Aire At Niece True’s Birthday Party

By Logan DeLoye

April 2, 2023

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals
Photo: Patrick McMullan

It's not often that social media gets the special privilege of seeing Kylie Jenner's son, Aire. The adorable child was recently featured multiple times in a video that Jenner shared to TikTok, showcasing moments from niece True's fifth birthday party. The video begins with Jenner getting ready for the birthday party with an excited Stormi by her side. When the duo are finished getting ready, Stormi comes closer to the camera to show followers that she recently lost a tooth! At the event, Jenner shares clips of her happily enjoying the party with adorable Aire, Stormi, and family and friends present to celebrate True.

Footage of the party set up shows an assortment of balloons floating in the air with beautifully designed birthday cakes, personalized backpack party favors for the children, a slime table, and a piñata. Stormi and True both hit the piñata, as candy flows out and Kylie and Chloe cheer on their daughters. During the video, Jenner finds True to wish her a happy birthday, and to tell her that she loves her to which True replies, "I love you, too!"

@kyliejenner

happy bday baby true 🤍

♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim

As the video concludes, viewers see Stormi standing next to Kris Jenner in matching neon yellow ensembles.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.