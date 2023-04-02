Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Of Son Aire At Niece True’s Birthday Party

It's not often that social media gets the special privilege of seeing Kylie Jenner's son, Aire. The adorable child was recently featured multiple times in a video that Jenner shared to TikTok, showcasing moments from niece True's fifth birthday party. The video begins with Jenner getting ready for the birthday party with an excited Stormi by her side. When the duo are finished getting ready, Stormi comes closer to the camera to show followers that she recently lost a tooth! At the event, Jenner shares clips of her happily enjoying the party with adorable Aire, Stormi, and family and friends present to celebrate True.

Footage of the party set up shows an assortment of balloons floating in the air with beautifully designed birthday cakes, personalized backpack party favors for the children, a slime table, and a piñata. Stormi and True both hit the piñata, as candy flows out and Kylie and Chloe cheer on their daughters. During the video, Jenner finds True to wish her a happy birthday, and to tell her that she loves her to which True replies, "I love you, too!"