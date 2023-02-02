Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Never-Before-Seen Videos Of Son Aire

It's been a festive week in Kylie Jenner's home. On Thursday, February 2nd, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram to commemorate her son Aire's first birthday. The post featured a compilation of adorable never-before-seen videos of Kylie with her baby boy. To make the birthday tribute even sweeter, Kylie put Christina Perri's cover of "You Are My Sunshine," over the video. "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you," Kylie captioned the post. "You complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you." You can the sweet video on Kylie's Instagram.

The birthday tribute comes nearly 2 weeks after Kylie finally revealed photos of her second child with Travis Scott and his name. She later clarified how to correctly pronounce her second child's name. The account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the child and asked, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Jenner answered by commenting "AIR" alongside a red heart emoji.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Kylie took to Instagram to celebrate Aire's older sister Stormi's fifth birthday. "I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl. this little face," she wrote in the caption of her birthday post. "I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl."

The birthday celebrations come after Kylie and Travis reportedly parted ways over the holidays. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source said, adding that they'll "always remain friends and great coparents."