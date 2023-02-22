Kylie Jenner Reveals Which Sister Is Her Favorite Right Now

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her connection with her famous sisters. In a new interview, the socialite revealed she has been leaning on her sister Kim Kardashian amid their respective breakups. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kylie and Travis Scott had parted ways over the holidays— the former couple shares two children Stormi and Aire— and the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been turning to Kim for advice. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kylie revealed that she feels closer to Kim recently as she feels they're having similar experiences right now.

“Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something,” she said in the interview published on Wednesday, February 22nd. “We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

Photo: Getty Images

When asked which sister she has the least in common with, Kylie surprisingly answered Kendall Jenner. "Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us," she explained.

While her favorite sister may change over time, Kylie went on to reveal that all four of her sisters have taught her something important. "So let's see. Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may," she said, adding, "Kim is really strong, really resilient."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.