Kylie Jenner Reveals Which Sister Is Her Favorite Right Now
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 22, 2023
Kylie Jenner is opening up about her connection with her famous sisters. In a new interview, the socialite revealed she has been leaning on her sister Kim Kardashian amid their respective breakups. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kylie and Travis Scott had parted ways over the holidays— the former couple shares two children Stormi and Aire— and the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been turning to Kim for advice. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kylie revealed that she feels closer to Kim recently as she feels they're having similar experiences right now.
“Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something,” she said in the interview published on Wednesday, February 22nd. “We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”
When asked which sister she has the least in common with, Kylie surprisingly answered Kendall Jenner. "Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us," she explained.
While her favorite sister may change over time, Kylie went on to reveal that all four of her sisters have taught her something important. "So let's see. Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may," she said, adding, "Kim is really strong, really resilient."