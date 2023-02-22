When asked which sister she has the least in common with, Kylie surprisingly answered Kendall Jenner. "Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say, though? Opposites attract. And that's how it works with us," she explained.

While her favorite sister may change over time, Kylie went on to reveal that all four of her sisters have taught her something important. "So let's see. Khloé taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive; Kendall, the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney, the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may," she said, adding, "Kim is really strong, really resilient."