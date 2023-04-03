Dodger Fan Reveals His Punishment For Viral On-Field Marriage Proposal

Ricardo Juarez, the Los Angeles Dodgers fan who went viral for an on-field proposal that led to him being leveled by security, revealed he's been banned from Dodger Stadium for one year.

Juarez and his now-fiancée, Ramona Saaverda, spoke to TMZ Sports on Monday (April 3) to discuss the incident.

"Yeah, one year," Saavedra said while translating Juarez's comments from Spanish to English. "But, I mean, he'll live, right?!"

Last Thursday (March 30), Juarez ran onto the outfield grass at Dodger Stadium, got down on one knee and was then tackled hard by security and detained during the Dodgers' season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.