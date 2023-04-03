Georgia has no shortage of incredible steakhouses waiting to serve as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion, celebration, or simply an unforgettable meal, but one longtime favorite was recognized as being the best in the state.

LoveFood searched across the country to find the best steakhouses around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state plus Washington, D.C. According to the site, the list is "based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of [LoveFood's] team."

So which Georgia restaurant was named the best steakhouse in the entire state?

Kevin Rathbun Steak

This Atlanta steakhouse, which first opened its doors in 2007, earned praise for its quality service and incredible menu filed with USDA Prime meat selections like filet mignon, ribeye and dry-aged steak.

Kevin Rathbun Steak is located at 154 Krog Street NE Suite 200 in Atlanta.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"With plenty of steakhouses in Atlanta and the rest of Georgia that could claim the title of being the best in the state, Kevin Rathbun Steak takes the top spot thanks to its James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Kevin Rathbun. Diners love everything here, from the service to the food. Highlights include lobster fritters and truffle Parmesan fries, while the extensive USDA Prime meat and fresh fish and seafood selection is overwhelmingly great. We'll have one of each, please."

Check out LoveFood to see the full list of the top steakhouses around the country.