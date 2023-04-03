Hall Of Fame Coach Bob Knight Hospitalized

Hall of Fame former Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend due to an undisclosed illness, ESPN reports, citing an email sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday (March 31).

Players were asked for prayers in the email, which said Knight hoped to return home soon. The legendary basketball coach wasn't listed as a patient in either of the two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he resides, as of Monday (April 3), according to ESPN.

The University of Indiana didn't have an update on Knight's condition as of Monday afternoon.

Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA national championships (1976, 1981, 1987), five Final Four appearances (1973, 1976, 1981, 1987, 1992) and 11 Big Ten regular season titles (1973-76, 1980, 1981, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993) during his 29-year tenure at Indiana, before being dismissed in March 2000 -- just prior to the NCAA tournament -- amid accusations that he choked a former player during practice in 1997.

Knight was later hired by Texas Tech in 2001 and went 138-82 (53-49 Big 12) during seven seasons, ending his career with a then-Division I record 902 wins, which included a 102-50 at Army during the first six seasons of his coaching career.