Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 3, 2023

Deep Fried Chicken Wings On Display
Photo: EyeEm

What is your favorite way to eat fried chicken? Some people pair it with a side of mac and cheese and collard greens for dinner, while others prefer to eat it with multiple breakfast foods! Some choose an endless variety of toppings, while others enjoy eating their chicken plain. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your fried chicken, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves this dish best!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Minnesota can be found at Revival in St. Paul. This restaurant takes extra time to let their chicken marinade before being fried. The birds are fried in lard for the signature flavor that locals rave about!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Minnesota:

"We’re drooling over the chicken at this popular Minnesota joint where the birds are marinaded for three days before being fried in lard. The end result? A crispy exterior that clings to the chicken, letting the full-bodied flavors shine through."

For more information regarding the best places to order fried chicken across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

