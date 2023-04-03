Ohio has no shortage of incredible steakhouses waiting to serve as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion, celebration, or simply an unforgettable meal, but one longtime favorite was recognized as being the best in the state.

LoveFood searched across the country to find the best steakhouses around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state plus Washington, D.C. According to the site, the list is "based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of [LoveFood's] team."

So which Ohio restaurant was named the best steakhouse in the entire state?

RED Downtown

RED Downtown promises "exceptional cuisine, uncompromised service, [and] exquisite ambiance]" to all who dine at this Cleveland steakhouse, according to its website. The eatery earned praise for its incredible menu which boasts a must-try surf and turf and prime steak selections like filet mignon, New York strip and bone-in ribeye.

RED Downtown is located at 417 Prospect Avenue E.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The tasteful decor and quality produce of Peter Vauthy's Cleveland restaurant Red Downtown has proved so popular that he's opened two more outposts that are equally as loved. The surf and turf here is said to be America's best, and there's a big menu of certified Angus beef. You shouldn't leave without a taste of Peter's Brussels sprouts; served with pancetta, garlic, and shallots, the dish is sure to turn any sprout-haters into sprout-lovers."

Check out LoveFood to see the full list of the top steakhouses around the country.